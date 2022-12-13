Home States Andhra Pradesh

Check excesses of loan apps: YSRC MP

Majority of loan apps, who run their activities from China, were doing finance business without the approval of the Reserve Bank of India, he said.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Monday appealed to the Centre to curb excesses of instant loan apps. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, he said after attracting those in need of money by offering instant loans, agents of the loan apps, were harassing the borrowers even after they repaid the loan, apart from charging abnormal interest. 

Informing that the Andhra Pradesh State government arrested the loan app agents after the incidents of suicides by several borrowers unable to bear the threats and blackmailing by the loan apps, the MP said the AP Police are working with the Computer Emergency Response Team to curb the loan apps’ activities. 

Despite taking stringent measures, the loan apps continued their operations playing havoc with the lives of the innocent people, he said and sought the intervention of the Union IT Ministry to ban the loan apps in Google Play Store and App Store.

