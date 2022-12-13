Home States Andhra Pradesh

Court boycott by lawyers amounts to contempt: Andhra High Court

The bench said it would direct the Guntur district principal judge to initiate action against them. 

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The AP High Court on Monday said advocates boycotting court amounts to contempt of court. Making it clear that court boycott is against the Supreme Court orders, the HC said it would initiate contempt proceedings against the advocates who boycotted courts.

The HC bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya heard a PIL filed by M Sambireddy stating that petitioners were facing trouble due to the boycott of courts by advocates in Guntur. The bench said it would direct the Guntur district principal judge to initiate action against them. 

The counsel representing the Guntur District Advocates Association informed the court that they would pass a resolution not to boycott courts in the first week of January 2023. The court posted the matter to January 18.

