Distribute aid to cyclone victims in a week: CM

Directs officials to ensure Minimum Support Price for all paddy types, even if yield is discoloured or wet due to rains

Published: 13th December 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chie f Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to ensure that paddy is procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), even if the yield is discoloured or wet due to the rains induced by Cyclone Mandous. Jagan on Monday held a virtual meeting with the collectors of districts affected by the cyclone and took stock of the situation. Urging the officials to be more sensitive and generous while carrying out relief works and enumerating crop loss, the Chief Minister instructed them to ensure relief is extended as soon as possible. “All types of paddy, including discoloured and wet, should be purchased at MSP.

Even if farmers want to sell outside, officials should ensure they get MSP,” Jagan told the officials and added, “Whatever the MSP is for the yield, farmers should get it.”

He directed the district collectors to evolve steps for paddy procurement and provide 80 per cent subsidy on seeds sold to every farmer. While Jagan told district collectors of Baptala, Krishna and Konaseema to take special care during procurement of paddy, he directed officials of Nellore, Prakasam and Tirupati, where pulses are cultivated, to help farmers in providing all subsidies.

“In regions that have been inundated, ration has to be supplied along with Rs 2,000 cash per family or Rs 1,000 per person. All types of relief measures should be disbursed within a week,” the Chief Minister asserted. Even for cattle loss due to the rains, aid should be given within a week, he said and added that Rs 30,000 should be extended for cattle loss and Rs 6,000 per animal for sheep and goats. Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Civil Supplies Commissioner H Arun Kumar and others were present.

