Home States Andhra Pradesh

Elaborate arrangements for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan at all TTD temples

He said an action plan should be prepared in consultation with local advisory committees, local officials and police.

Published: 13th December 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A number of devotees are expected to visit Srinivasa Mangapuram, Appalayagunta temples and Tirumala Tirupati Devsthanams’ temples in Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Amaravati on January 2, 2023 for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, TTD joint executive officer (JEO) Veerabrahmam said on Monday while reviewing arrangements for the auspicious occasion. 

During the virtual meet, the JEO directed officials to make all arrangements at TTD temples in Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai to provide comfortable darshan to devotees. Instructing them not to stop common devotees to allow VVIPs, Veerabrahmam said separate queue lines and darshan time should be fixed for VVIPs.

He said an action plan should be prepared in consultation with local advisory committees, local officials and police. Veerabrahmam said the darshan hours at Delhi, Rishikesh and Kurukshetra temples should be decided depending on local weather conditions. He asked officials to make arrangements for the Maha Samprokshana fete at Sitampeta, Rampachodavaram, Chennai and Jammu where construction of the new temples has been completed. The JEO said a monitoring cell for Vaikunta Ekadasi arrangements was set up in Tirupati to supervise arrangements. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp