Elaborate arrangements for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan at all TTD temples

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A number of devotees are expected to visit Srinivasa Mangapuram, Appalayagunta temples and Tirumala Tirupati Devsthanams’ temples in Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Amaravati on January 2, 2023 for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, TTD joint executive officer (JEO) Veerabrahmam said on Monday while reviewing arrangements for the auspicious occasion.

During the virtual meet, the JEO directed officials to make all arrangements at TTD temples in Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai to provide comfortable darshan to devotees. Instructing them not to stop common devotees to allow VVIPs, Veerabrahmam said separate queue lines and darshan time should be fixed for VVIPs.

He said an action plan should be prepared in consultation with local advisory committees, local officials and police. Veerabrahmam said the darshan hours at Delhi, Rishikesh and Kurukshetra temples should be decided depending on local weather conditions. He asked officials to make arrangements for the Maha Samprokshana fete at Sitampeta, Rampachodavaram, Chennai and Jammu where construction of the new temples has been completed. The JEO said a monitoring cell for Vaikunta Ekadasi arrangements was set up in Tirupati to supervise arrangements.

