GMC to set up street vending zones soon

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation are chalking out plans to set up street vending zones and regulate the traffic to facilitate the vendors by allotting specific places for their businesses.

The commuters are facing traffic issues due to the street businesses set up on roadsides.

Therefore, GMC is planning to implement the town vending policy in the city as a solution to prevent traffic problems. They issued identity cards to every vendor in each areas with coordination with Mission For Elimination Of Poverty In Municipal Areas (MEPMA). A specific spot will be allotted to each vendor based on the card. Till now, as many as 4,800 street vendors have been identified and were given vending certificates as well as identity cards.

Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri instructed the officials to conduct inspections more transparently and to take necessary action to issue cards to every eligible person. This initiative will be started in three areas and based on the implementation and response, the officials will set up more vending areas in the city.

This will also facilitate the people to get all the required commodities in a single place, she opined. She suggested vendors who are yet to register to consult vending committee to enrol their names.

