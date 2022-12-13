Home States Andhra Pradesh

GMC to set up street vending zones soon

Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri instructed the officials to conduct inspections more transparently and to take necessary action to issue cards to every eligible person.

Published: 13th December 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

street vendors

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation are chalking out plans to set up street vending zones and regulate the traffic to facilitate the vendors by allotting specific places for their businesses. 
The commuters are facing traffic issues due to the street businesses set up on roadsides. 

Therefore, GMC is planning to implement the town vending policy in the city as a solution to prevent traffic problems. They issued identity cards to every vendor in each areas with coordination with Mission For Elimination Of Poverty In Municipal Areas (MEPMA). A specific spot will be allotted to each vendor based on the card. Till now, as many as 4,800 street vendors have been identified and were given vending certificates as well as identity cards. 

Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri instructed the officials to conduct inspections more transparently and to take necessary action to issue cards to every eligible person. This initiative will be started in three areas and based on the implementation and response, the officials will set up more vending areas in the city. 

This will also facilitate the people to get all the required commodities in a single place, she opined. She suggested vendors who are yet to register to consult vending committee to enrol their names. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp