Home States Andhra Pradesh

MGNREGA bills: Andhra High Court stays single judge’s orders

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on December 19.

Published: 13th December 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   A division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday issued stay on the orders of the single judge directing the government to pay the pending bills of MGNREGA contractors with 12% interest per annum.

While staying the orders, the division bench said there is a need for a detailed probe into the government claims that large scale irregularities had taken place in the NREGA works and that was why the bills were kept pending. 

The division bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya issued interim orders staying the single judge orders. It may be recalled that several petitions were filed against the government for not paying the pending bills pertaining to NREGA works. Justice B Devanand in October last year issued orders to the government to pay the bills immediately along with interest.

The same was challenged by the government before the division bench. Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that vigilance probe into the NREGA works revealed irregularities and that was why the bills were kept pending. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on December 19.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp