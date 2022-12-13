MGNREGA bills: Andhra High Court stays single judge’s orders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday issued stay on the orders of the single judge directing the government to pay the pending bills of MGNREGA contractors with 12% interest per annum.

While staying the orders, the division bench said there is a need for a detailed probe into the government claims that large scale irregularities had taken place in the NREGA works and that was why the bills were kept pending.

The division bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya issued interim orders staying the single judge orders. It may be recalled that several petitions were filed against the government for not paying the pending bills pertaining to NREGA works. Justice B Devanand in October last year issued orders to the government to pay the bills immediately along with interest.

The same was challenged by the government before the division bench. Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that vigilance probe into the NREGA works revealed irregularities and that was why the bills were kept pending. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on December 19.



