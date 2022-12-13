NATCO gets digital mammography machine

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini inaugurated the digital mammography machine worth Rs 1 crore and X-ray centre at the NATCO Cancer Centre in Guntur Government General Hospital on Monday.

She visited various wards in the cancer centre and inquired about the various services being provided to the patients.

Rajini pointed out that with a number of women suffering from breast cancer increasing, the mammography machine would be helpful to diagnose and provide treatment to the patients.

The NATCO cancer centre in Guntur GGH is a boon to cancer patients who visit the hospital from all across the State as latest treatment is available with international standards at free of cost. The minister congratulated NATCO Trust for providing best medical services to the patients and contributing to the society.

She explained that government has been taking steps to introduce medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology in 11 medical colleges in the State by 2030 so the patients do not have to go to other states for treatment. She also said the government is coordinating with Homibhaba Hospitals to provide best cancer treatment in Visakhapatnam. A sum of Rs 500 crore has been allotted for the development of Guntur GGH under the Nadu-Nedu scheme, Rajini pointed out.

GUNTUR: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini inaugurated the digital mammography machine worth Rs 1 crore and X-ray centre at the NATCO Cancer Centre in Guntur Government General Hospital on Monday. She visited various wards in the cancer centre and inquired about the various services being provided to the patients. Rajini pointed out that with a number of women suffering from breast cancer increasing, the mammography machine would be helpful to diagnose and provide treatment to the patients. The NATCO cancer centre in Guntur GGH is a boon to cancer patients who visit the hospital from all across the State as latest treatment is available with international standards at free of cost. The minister congratulated NATCO Trust for providing best medical services to the patients and contributing to the society. She explained that government has been taking steps to introduce medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology in 11 medical colleges in the State by 2030 so the patients do not have to go to other states for treatment. She also said the government is coordinating with Homibhaba Hospitals to provide best cancer treatment in Visakhapatnam. A sum of Rs 500 crore has been allotted for the development of Guntur GGH under the Nadu-Nedu scheme, Rajini pointed out.