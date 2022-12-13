Home States Andhra Pradesh

No truth in quitting TDP, asserts Ganta

The programme is being organised under the aegis of Radha, Ranga, Royal Organisation. 

Published: 13th December 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Former AP HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao. (FILE | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former TDP minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Monday said there was no truth in reports that he was changing the party. Speaking to mediapersons at a poster launch of the Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga death anniversary to be observed in the city on December 26, Ganta said a false campaign was launched quoting him that he would quit TDP and even the date and time of his quitting were also fixed by the media. “There is absolutely no truth in it. I have not made any such statement,” he asserted. 
Kapunadu meeting will be held at AS Raja College grounds on December 26. 

The programme is being organised under the aegis of Radha, Ranga, Royal Organisation. Ganta said he will always be in the forefront for the development of Kapu community. The organisers wanted to get the poster launched by Chiranjeevi. Since Chiranjeevi was not available, Ganta  launched the poster. 

Association president Gade Balaji said Kapunadu meeting is being held without any party affiliations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganta Srinivasa Rao
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp