No truth in quitting TDP, asserts Ganta

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former TDP minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Monday said there was no truth in reports that he was changing the party. Speaking to mediapersons at a poster launch of the Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga death anniversary to be observed in the city on December 26, Ganta said a false campaign was launched quoting him that he would quit TDP and even the date and time of his quitting were also fixed by the media. “There is absolutely no truth in it. I have not made any such statement,” he asserted.

Kapunadu meeting will be held at AS Raja College grounds on December 26.

The programme is being organised under the aegis of Radha, Ranga, Royal Organisation. Ganta said he will always be in the forefront for the development of Kapu community. The organisers wanted to get the poster launched by Chiranjeevi. Since Chiranjeevi was not available, Ganta launched the poster.

Association president Gade Balaji said Kapunadu meeting is being held without any party affiliations.

