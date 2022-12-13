Over 7,000 students take part in VIT’s two-day tech fest in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day international tech fest, V-TAPP 2022, was organised by VIT–AP University, Amaravati to showcase the technical prowess of the student community. Pi Data Centres Chairman and CEO Kalyan Muppaneni attended the even as chief guest and presided over the valedictory session held on Sunday.

Over 7,000 enthusiastic students have participated in a series of about 100 events, workshops, activity stalls and tech shows, drone racing, conducted by the VIT-AP University’s clubs, chapters and schools covering a plethora of themes ranging from coding, business, law, entrepreneurship, innovation and invention to the physical implementation of topics like robotics and electrical engineering.

WESCO Director of Engineering Sanjay Varier K inaugurated the festival and emphasised the importance of people and situations that help shape a person’s life. Addressing the gathering, he observed that events like V-TAPP not only ignite young minds to be technically inclined, but also groom them to be the leaders and visionaries of the future in the advancements of technology.

During the valedictory ceremony, Kalyan Muppaneni stated that the concept of conducting such technical programmes in educational institutions would pave a platform for the youth to chart their progress in their professional careers.

VIT-AP V-C SV Kota Reddy highlighted the importance of holistic development and creativity. V-TAPP is an integral part of the University’s unique curriculum which aims to provide industrial and international exposure to its students. During the fest, young learners across the country are encouraged to exhibit their talent in the field of technology through innovation and ideation. Kalyan Muppaneni felicitated the winners of the competitions.

Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Registrar, VIT-AP University, Dr Sibi Chakkaravarthy S, Convener, V-TAPP-2022 and other were also present.

