Polavaram project works might get delayed: Centre

March 2024 deadline difficult to achieve due to floods in Godavari

Published: 13th December 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram Project. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre on Monday said the Polavaram Irrigation Project might be completed behind the schedule of March 2024. The Centre attributed the delay to the floods in river Godavari. “As per the presently assessed timelines, the project is scheduled to be completed by March 2024, and its distributary network by June, 2024. However, in view of setback on account of major floods in Godavari during 2020 and 2022, some delay in the proposed schedule is expected,’’ minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said in Rajya Sabha replying to YSRC MP Pilli Subhas Chandra Bose.

The MP sought to know whether the Centre was aware that the Andhra Pradesh government incurred an additional expenditure of Rs 2,600 crore due to delay in completion of the project and the steps taken by the Centre to reimburse the same.

Bishweswar Tudu said as per the Union Finance Ministry approval, the Centre would provide 10% of the remaining cost of the irrigation component only of the project starting from 2014 till the completion of the irrigation component of the project.

The Jal Shakti ministry further said that the Centre had reimbursed Rs 13,226.04 crore as against the Rs 15,970.53 crore spent by the State government as per recommendations of Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and Central Water Commission (CWC). “In addition, the State government has also submitted a claim of `483 crore to PPA for reimbursement,” Tudu said. On the delay in the completion of the project, the Centre said the delay was on account of major floods in river Godavari during 2020 and 2022.

On the steps taken to prevent further delays and cost overrrun, the ministry said the Centre has setup the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) for monitoring and timely implementation of the project. 

The State government had set December 2023 deadline for the completion of irrigation component of the project but it is likely to get delayed as due to the damage caused to the diaphragm wall due to the recent heavy floods in Godavari. Water resources department minister Ambati Rambabu recently said the damage to the diaphragm wall was a dangerous signal. 

DIAPHRAGM WALL DAMAGED
The State government had set December 2023 deadline for the completion of irrigation component but it is likely to get delayed because of the damage caused to the diaphragm wall due to heavy floods in Godavari. Water resources department minister Ambati Rambabu recently said the damage to the diaphragm wall was a dangerous signal

