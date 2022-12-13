Rains continue to lash Tirupati for fourth day, Balayapalli records 58 mm downpour

Home States Andhra Pradesh

According to APSDPS website, Srikalahasti received the highest rainfall of 65.25 mm in the last 24 hours ending Monday at 8.30 am.

Published: 13th December 2022

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Heavy rains continued to pound Tirupati and neighbouring mandals for the fourth consecutive day under the impact of Cyclone Mandous on Monday. 

Heavy to moderate rains lashed various parts of Tirupati city and suburbs at regular intervals from Sunday night to Monday afternoon bringing normal life to a standstill in the temple town. According to rainfall data provided by the Tirupati district administration, the cumulative rainfall average in Tirupati urban on Monday from 8 am to 5 pm stood at 35 mm with average rainfall being 30.8 mm in the Tirupati division. Meanwhile, Balayapalli Mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 58 mm between 8 am to 5 pm on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, another bout of high-intensity rains pounded the city leaving many low-lying areas underwater. As a result, waterlogging was reported on roads and other important junctions due to overflowing drains.

Meanwhile, the Chillakuru police in tandem with the revenue department rescued the residents of Tippaguntapalem village at Chillakuru Mandal under Gudur division after road connectivity to their village has been disconnected owing to the overflowing of the Uppeteru stream due to incessant rains lashing the region.Gudur RDO Kiran Kumar along with police personnel and boats rescued a dialysis patient and a pregnant woman who required immediate medical care.

