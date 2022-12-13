Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 262.82 crore spent on Central institutes in Andhra Pradesh in last five years

Answering a question raised by MP Gorantla Madhav, she informed that the number of functional Kendriya Vidyalayas in Andhra Pradesh is 35.

Published: 13th December 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Banks, Cash, Money, Credit

Credit growth in the September quarter of 2021 was at a much low 7% (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Union government has spent Rs 262.82 crore on the Central higher education institutions in Andhra Pradesh in the last five years. Answering a question raised by MPs Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and Pocha Brahmananda Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar furnished statistics as well as the courses offered by the Central institutes in the State.

The student intake of Central University of Andhra Pradesh in the academic year 2022-23 is 345. Its faculty strength as on December 2022 is 25 and the number of students graduated so far is 25. 
The student intake of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh is 340. Its faculty strength is 30. The number of students graduated so far is 93.  The student intake of National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, is 2,393. Its faculty strength is 109. The number of students graduated so far is 1,726. 

The Union Minister also informed the MPs that Rs 146,98 crore has been spent on Central University of AP, Rs 24.44 crore on Central Tribal University of AP and Rs 91.39 crore on National Sanskrit University so far. 

Answering a question raised by MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy, Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi said various interventions have been targeted to reduce the dropout rate of girls, which include opening of schools in the neighbourhood to make access easier, provision of free uniform and textbooks up to class VIII and other facilities under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. The dropout rate of boys is slightly higher than that of girls, she said.

Answering a question raised by MP Gorantla Madhav, she informed that the number of functional Kendriya Vidyalayas in Andhra Pradesh is 35. Four new Kendriya Vidyalayas have been established in the State out of the total 113 across the country from 2017 to 2022. Two new KVs were established in the State in 2017-18 and two more in 2019-20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp