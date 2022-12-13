Rs 262.82 crore spent on Central institutes in Andhra Pradesh in last five years

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union government has spent Rs 262.82 crore on the Central higher education institutions in Andhra Pradesh in the last five years. Answering a question raised by MPs Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and Pocha Brahmananda Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar furnished statistics as well as the courses offered by the Central institutes in the State.

The student intake of Central University of Andhra Pradesh in the academic year 2022-23 is 345. Its faculty strength as on December 2022 is 25 and the number of students graduated so far is 25.

The student intake of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh is 340. Its faculty strength is 30. The number of students graduated so far is 93. The student intake of National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, is 2,393. Its faculty strength is 109. The number of students graduated so far is 1,726.

The Union Minister also informed the MPs that Rs 146,98 crore has been spent on Central University of AP, Rs 24.44 crore on Central Tribal University of AP and Rs 91.39 crore on National Sanskrit University so far.

Answering a question raised by MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy, Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi said various interventions have been targeted to reduce the dropout rate of girls, which include opening of schools in the neighbourhood to make access easier, provision of free uniform and textbooks up to class VIII and other facilities under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. The dropout rate of boys is slightly higher than that of girls, she said.

Answering a question raised by MP Gorantla Madhav, she informed that the number of functional Kendriya Vidyalayas in Andhra Pradesh is 35. Four new Kendriya Vidyalayas have been established in the State out of the total 113 across the country from 2017 to 2022. Two new KVs were established in the State in 2017-18 and two more in 2019-20.

