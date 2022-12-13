Home States Andhra Pradesh

Will Sajjala support BRS?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said they will take a call on extending support to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) when such an offer comes from the latter. “We have our own opinion on BRS. It is hypothetical to ask if we support it or not. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take a decision after consulting the party leaders,’’ Sajjala said when asked if he would support BRS.

Sajjala reiterated that Jagan Mohan Reddy had focusses on developing Andhra Pradesh and the party will function in that direction. “We are gearing up our party functionaries for the elections. The YSRC has not plans to form an alliance with any other party,’’ he said.

He added that the YSRC does not have plans or intentions to fight the elections in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka or in any other state.

On the controversy that raged over Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi vehicle, Sajjala said the JSP chief seems to be more focussed on the campaign vehicle rather than what he intends to do.” 

On government teachers not getting their salaries, the YSRC leader said the economic situation of the State suffered due to  pandemic. “The teachers have understood the crisis and are cooperating with the government.”

