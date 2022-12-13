Woman befriends man, drugs him before stealing 68 grams gold in Andhra

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: An unidentified woman stole one gold ornaments, including a chain, three rings and a bracelet, weighing nearly 68 grams and worth approximately Rs 3.5 lakh from a man after she laced his prasadam with a sedative at Srikalahasti in Tirupati district. She also stole Rs 1,000 cash and a cell phone from him.

The man has been identified as Lakshman (64), a resident of Hyderabad. He is a marketing employee with an Ayurvedic Medicine firm and had come to Tirupati on Thursday for work.

Screen grab of the woman who

allegedly stole gold from a man at

Srikalahasti in Tirupati district | Express

According to Srikalahasti Urban CI Anju Yadav, the accused befriended the victim during the bus journey from Tirupati to Srikalahasti on Thursday night.

After reaching Srikalahasti, the duo checked into a hotel in Srikalahasti town. The woman then brought Pulihora (prasadam) and offered it to Lakshman, before mixing a sedative in it. She then stole the gold ornaments from him after he fell unconscious.

CI Anju Yadav explained that the man was in an unconscious state for two complete days and came to his senses on Saturday evening.

He then informed the matter to his family members, who reached Tirupati on Sunday and took him to a hospital where he was given treatment. Police added that a probe is underway and they have been analysing the CCTV footage to identify the woman.

