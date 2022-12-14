Aarogyasri network hospitals in Andhra under govt scanner

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : Venkata Ramudu, a resident of Narpala mandal, visited a super speciality hospital on October 20 to consult doctors regarding his heart ailments. He had to spend Rs 10,000 for various medical tests and medicines. Until the hospital, empanelled under Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, received permissions under the Aarogyasri scheme, the management forced the patient to pay exorbitant charges for medical tests, which otherwise should have been done free of cost.

In a similar incident, a 28-year-old man from Kalyanadurgam mandal, who was severely injured in a bike accident, was taken to a private hospital at Ram Nagar on November 8. The hospital, also an Arogyasri network hospital, charged the patient Rs 12,500 for an MRI scan, X-ray and other medical tests.

The issue of Aarogyasri network hospitals charging patients for basic tests has been prevalent in Anantapur and Sri Satya Sai districts.

As per rules, for patients intending to avail treatment under Aarogyasri, basic medical investigations such as complete blood picture (CBP), X-ray, urine examination, abdomen ultrasound, serum electrolyte and creatinine tests should be done for free.

However, the network hospitals, indulging in fraudulent practices, are making the patients pay for medical tests and uploading the reports on Arogyasri portal to get approval for surgeries.Also, the hospitals reportedly have been collecting extra money from patients as against the amount disbursed by the government.

It has also been alleged that managements of certain hospitals have been influencing patients into choosing implantations (rods) suggested by them as against the ones sanctioned under the Aarogyasri scheme, stating that the latter ones are of a low-grade quality which could lead to infections in the body. As a result, hospitals are burdening the patients with Rs 10,000 on an average for implants under the free medical scheme.

As per norms, the State government does not release bills of hospitals, if an ANM submits a negative report on the medical services given to a patient under the Arogyasri scheme. It has been learnt that a dearth of Arogya Mitras at Arogyasri network hospitals in the twin districts has been impacting the performance of their services. According to information, the two districts with about 100 network hospitals have only 120 Arogya Mitras, which is considerably low when compared to other districts where there are nearly 160 to 180 Arogya Mitras.

Arogyasri district coordinator Dr Kiran Kumar Reddy said the State has recently enhanced the financial amount under the scheme. With this, the amount given for an operation or surgery has been hiked and medical test bills are also being provided to hospitals.

