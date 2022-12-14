Home States Andhra Pradesh

Aarogyasri network hospitals in Andhra under govt scanner

Patients made to pay exorbitant charges for medical tests, medicines in Anantapur and Sri Satya Sai districts

Published: 14th December 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : Venkata Ramudu, a resident of Narpala mandal, visited a super speciality hospital on October 20 to consult doctors regarding his heart ailments. He had to spend Rs 10,000 for various medical tests and medicines. Until the hospital, empanelled under Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, received permissions under the Aarogyasri scheme, the management forced the patient to pay exorbitant charges for medical tests, which otherwise should have been done free of cost.

In a similar incident, a 28-year-old man from Kalyanadurgam mandal, who was severely injured in a bike accident, was taken to a private hospital at Ram Nagar on November 8. The hospital, also an Arogyasri network hospital, charged the patient Rs 12,500 for an MRI scan, X-ray and other medical tests.

The issue of Aarogyasri network hospitals charging patients for basic tests has been prevalent in Anantapur and Sri Satya Sai districts.

As per rules, for patients intending to avail treatment under Aarogyasri, basic medical investigations such as complete blood picture (CBP), X-ray, urine examination, abdomen ultrasound, serum electrolyte and creatinine tests should be done for free.

However, the network hospitals, indulging in fraudulent practices, are making the patients pay for medical tests and uploading the reports on Arogyasri portal to get approval for surgeries.Also, the hospitals reportedly have been collecting extra money from patients as against the amount disbursed by the government.

It has also been alleged that managements of certain hospitals have been influencing patients into choosing implantations (rods) suggested by them as against the ones sanctioned under the Aarogyasri scheme, stating that the latter ones are of a low-grade quality which could lead to infections in the body. As a result, hospitals are burdening the patients with Rs 10,000 on an average for implants under the free medical scheme.

As per norms, the State government does not release bills of hospitals, if an ANM submits a negative report on the medical services given to a patient under the Arogyasri scheme. It has been learnt that a dearth of Arogya Mitras at Arogyasri network hospitals in the twin districts has been impacting the performance of their services. According to information, the two districts with about 100 network hospitals have only 120 Arogya Mitras, which is considerably low when compared to other districts where there are nearly 160 to 180 Arogya Mitras.

Arogyasri district coordinator Dr Kiran Kumar Reddy said the State has recently enhanced the financial amount under the scheme. With this, the amount given for an operation or surgery has been hiked and medical test bills are also being provided to hospitals.

ONLY 120 AROGYA MITRAS FOR 100 HOSPITALS
According to information, the two districts with about 100 network hospitals have only 120 Arogya Mitras, which is considerably low when compared to other districts where there are nearly 160 to 180 Arogya Mitras. The health department has already imposed a penalty of `2 lakh each on a super speciality and a multi-speciality hospital, besides three other hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp