Andhra govt files memo on IIPE land row

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday informed the AP High Court through a memorandum that it does not have any objections, if the petitioners withdrew Rs 2.98 crore deposited with the HC with regard to land acquisition for the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) at Vangali in Visakhapatnam district.

The government made it clear that once the petitioners withdrew the amount, they should not create any obstructions to construction of the IIPE campus. Dealing with the case, a division bench, comprising Justice U Durgaprasad Rao and Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao, directed the petitioners to respond and adjourned the hearing to December 15.

IIPE campus construction came to a halt owing to a dispute over 20 acres of land. The court asked the government to deposit Rs 2.98 crore and asked the land owners not to create obstacles. However, with the land owners continuing to create problems, the IIPE approached the HC and the government filed the memo, in which it stated that it had deposited Rs 6 crore as directed by the court and has no objection if they withdrew Rs 2.98 crore.

