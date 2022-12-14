Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Hih Court stays information commissioner’s orders

A Srinivasa Rao filed an appeal with the State Information Commissioner regarding a case with the Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal (APAT).

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued an interim stay on the orders given by the State Information Commissioner as it was nothing short of interfering in the administration of the high court itself.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya, hearing a petition filed by the high court registrar general and registrar (judicial) challenging the order of the State Information Commissioner, expressed dismay over the order to allot a number to a case.

Dealing with the petition, the State Information Commissioner directed the concerned to give the details and at the same time directed the high court registrar (judicial) to allot the number.

