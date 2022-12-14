Andhra Pradesh’s first tennis academy set up by SAAP in Guntur

Home States Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: For the first time in Andhra Pradesh, a state-level tennis academy was set up by SAAP (Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh) with an aim of imparting high-quality training to talented youth.The academy developed tennis complex by renovating, at BR Stadium in the city boasts state-of-the-art facilities for advanced coaching and practice. It is equipped to host tournaments throughout the year. Speaking to TNIE, SAAP Tennis secretary and chief coach at tennis academy Durga Kumar Singamsetty said, SAAP for the first time has conducted as many as 40 tennis tournaments in the past year and over 1,100 athletes registered in these tournaments.

The academy has the facilities to impart grassroots-level, middle-level, and elite-level coaching at very low and reasonable prices to youth.  Apart from this, certificate courses and foundation courses for adults who want to pursue a career in tennis as coaches, is also be available at the academy. As many as three coaches are available, necessary arrangements were also made to provide accommodation to the athletes from across the State.

Explaining about the fee structure, Durga Kumar said that coaching would be provided at various levels and monthly fees would range from Rs 400 to Rs 6,000 and a fifty percent concession would be given to the students from state government schools. Along with conducting regular practice sessions, a special training program will be implemented for the selected athletes to enable them to participate in national and international level tournaments.

The officials are also planning to bring international coaches during summer camps to train the athletes. Besides the two synthetic courts with flood lights, four clay courts are also being readied. Other salient features of the academy include a viewer’s gallery, gymnasium, administrative office, and rest rooms. As the officials have opened admissions in the past few days, over 20 athletes enrolled for the coaching. Though, SAAP Achiarman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy was scheduled to inaugurate the academy on Tuesday, due to poor weather, the inauguration was postponed.

