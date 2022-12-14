Cabinet approves hike in pension to RS 2,750 for 64 lakh beneficiaries from Jan 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet approved to enhance social security pension to Rs 2,750 per month from the existing Rs 2,500. The decision, taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, will be implemented from January 1, 2023.

Enhancing the pension is expected to benefit over 62 lakh pensioners in the State and cause an additional burden of Rs 130.44 crore per month on the exchequer. As the number of beneficiaries is set to increase by 2.43 lakh to 64.74 lakh after in December, the total sum spent on pensions will surge to Rs 1,786 crore.

It may be noted that hiking the pension from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 in a phased manner was one of the poll promises made by Jagan. Accordingly, the pension was increased to Rs 2,250 and Rs 2,500 in two phases earlier. Elaborating on the decision taken by the Council of Ministers, Information and Public Relations Minister Ch Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna pointed out that while the previous TDP government spent Rs 400 crore on pensions, the YSRC government is spending more than Rs 1,700 crore per month.

The Cabinet also approved the Andhra Pradesh Pumped Storage Power Promotion Policy-2022 to promote pumped storage, hydro projects as part of utilising non-conventional energy. The government will get a royalty of Rs 2 lakh per year per mega watt in the form of Green Energy Development Charges. Farmers leasing their lands will get Rs 30,000 per acre a year and the sum will be hiked by 5% every two years.

Adani Green Energy’s proposal to set up 1,600 MW pumped hydro storage power project at Pedakota in Alluri Sitarama Raju district and at Raiwada in Vizianagaram district was also cleared during the meeting.

Govt to launch distribution of tabs to Class VIII students on December 21

Besides, Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited’s plan to establish hydro storage projects at Yerravaram and Somasila to produce 2,100 MW was also cleared. The Cabinet also gave administrative sanction for the 1,350 MW Upper Siler Pumped Storage Hydro Electric project at Sileru in ASR district.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet has also cleared JSW Steel’s proposal to set up an integrated steel plant at Sunnapurallaplle in YSR district. It will come up in two phases at a cost of Rs 8,800 crore.

The Cabinet gave nod for arranging modern teaching equipment in schools, where works under phase one of Nadu-Nedu have been completed. A decision was taken to set up interactive flat panels (IFP) in every classroom of high schools and to arrange smart television rooms in foundation and foundation plus schools. IFPs will be arranged in 30,230 classrooms of 15,694 schools. This would cost Rs 300 crore to the exchequer.

The government will formally launch the distribution of tablets to Class VIII students on December 21.

Samsung tablets with three year warranty will be given to 4.6 lakh students and 60,000 teachers of Class VIII. Content provided by BYJU’s will be uploaded in the gadgets so that students can view it in offline mode as well. The government will spend Rs 668 crore on purchase of tabs, while BYJU’S will provide content worth Rs 778 crore free of cost.



Other key approvals

Animal Husbandry Polytechnic College at Santhagudipadu in Palnadu district

Amendments to Dr YSR Free Crop Insurance and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

Creation of 108 posts at Mekapati Goutham Reddy Agricultural College in Nellore

Multi and super specialty hospitals in 16 municipal corporations

Amendments to AP Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2010

Amendments to AP Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbook Act, 1971

15 acres for IOCL on lease basis for setting up wind turbines in Gandikota, YSR district

Sanctioning of a Chief Public Relations Officer in TTD

