Centre approves setting up of three medical colleges in Andhra

Published: 14th December 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor, healthcare

Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Centre has approved the establishment of 157 new medical colleges, including three in Andhra Pradesh at Piduguralla, Paderu and Machilipatnam, across the country in three phases, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Tuesday while answering a question raised by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha.

According to the minister, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare administers a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for the establishment of new medical colleges attached to existing district and referral hospitals with preference to underserved areas and aspirational districts, where there is no existing government or private medical college.

Under the CSS, 150 MBBS seats were approved for an increase in three medical colleges of Andhra Pradesh.Further, under two phases of CSS for strengthening and upgrading State government medical colleges, an additional 1,040 PG (post-graduation) seats have been approved in 11 medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the National Medical Commission, there are 32 medical colleges, including 13 in government sector, in the State. The request received from the State government of AP for the establishment of 12 new medical colleges was not considered as all 157 new colleges under the scheme have already been sanctioned.

