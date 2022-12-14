Congress to undertake padayatra in State from January 26

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Congress, led by APCC president Gidugu Rudraraju, will undertake a padayatra in the State from January 26 against the anti-people policies of the BJP government at the Centre and the YSRC regime in the State.

Participating in the meet the press programme on Tuesday, Rudraraju said the padayatra will continue for two months. Asserting that protecting interests of the State is top most on their agenda, the APCC chief said it was during Congress chief minister YSR, Polavaram project was taken up and the party is honour bound the fight for it.

“We will build up pressure on the policy makers to expedite completion of the project. We will take out a padyatra with experts at the project and seek permission from the Chief Secretary for it. Whether the permission is given or not, we will visit the project site,” he said.

Rudraraju said for him the APCC president is not just a post, but a huge responsibility and he will soon hold village, town and district level meetings with party cadre and frontal organisations to strengthen the party at grassroots.

He reminded that it was only in Congress, a common man can become powerful and hold various posts. It was Rajiv Gandhi, who brought technology revolution to the country. “We adopt our polices to the changing needs of people and ensure betterment of weaker sections,” he said.

