Home States Andhra Pradesh

President Murmu to launch Rs 43 crore projects in Srisailam

The President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, had attended the Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on December 4.

Published: 14th December 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: President of India Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Srisailam in Nandyal district on December 26 to inaugurate developmental projects taken up under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme.The Central government had launched PRASAD scheme to develop and identify pilgrimage sites across India for enriching religious tourism experience.

President Murmu will inaugurate projects worth Rs 43 crore taken up to provide purified drinking water to pilgrims, lighting systems and roads in the temple town.As per schedule, she will arrive in Srisailam around 12.15 pm on December 26 and offer prayers at the temple, tourism department executive engineer Eswaraiah said on Monday. It may be noted this is her second visit to the State after assuming charge.

The President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, had attended the Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on December 4.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, along with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and a host of other dignitaries, had received the President at Gannavaram airport. President Murmu will participate in various programmes in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana between December
26 and 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp