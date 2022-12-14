President Murmu to launch Rs 43 crore projects in Srisailam

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: President of India Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Srisailam in Nandyal district on December 26 to inaugurate developmental projects taken up under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme.The Central government had launched PRASAD scheme to develop and identify pilgrimage sites across India for enriching religious tourism experience. President Murmu will inaugurate projects worth Rs 43 crore taken up to provide purified drinking water to pilgrims, lighting systems and roads in the temple town.As per schedule, she will arrive in Srisailam around 12.15 pm on December 26 and offer prayers at the temple, tourism department executive engineer Eswaraiah said on Monday. It may be noted this is her second visit to the State after assuming charge. The President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, had attended the Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on December 4. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, along with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and a host of other dignitaries, had received the President at Gannavaram airport. President Murmu will participate in various programmes in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana between December 26 and 30.