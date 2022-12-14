Home States Andhra Pradesh

Projects worth  Rs 24,000 crore approved, assures Industries Minister in Andhra

He said, the YSRC government is going in the direction of realising every investment commitment.

Published: 14th December 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Asserting that the State is witnessing industrial progress, Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said Kadapa steel plant, the long cherished dream of the Rayalaseema people, is set to be realised. He said the Cabinet discussed and approved projects worth  Rs 24,000 crore.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he said unlike the previous TDP regime which was confined to publicity only, the YSRC government is going in the direction of realising every investment commitment.

Challenging the opposition TDP leaders to come for a debate on investments, he said only 2% (`34,000 crore) of investments out of the total Rs 16 lakh crore worth MoUs signed during the previous TDP regime were realised.

Stating that there is scope for 33,000 MW capacity solar pumped storage integration in the State, he revealed that 31 potential points were identified and the entire information is made available on public domain. Approvals have been given for 13,500 MW energy so far and any interested parties, including TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu can apply for it, he averred.

