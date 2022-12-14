Transfer of ex-APAT employees irks Andhra High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over the transfer of employees from different departments working in the high court on deputation after the Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal (APAT) was disbanded, without consulting it priorly.

Hearing PIL filed by advocate G Lakshminarayana stating that transfer of APAT ex-staff working on deputation in the HC will hit its administration, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya, opined that at the time when the HC was facing severe staff shortage, transferring the APAT ex-staff was not proper.

Advocate General S Sriram submitted to the court that the letter written by the APAT ex-staffto the government seeking transfer to different departments without consulting the HC was withdrawn.

However, he pointed out that rules would not permit those employees working in the HC and officials are holding negotiations with the HC in this regard. Taking it into consideration, the court adjourned the case hearing to January 2, but at the same time extended the stay on the transfer of APAT ex-staff.

When a senior advocate on behalf of an ex-staff member of APAT, who was transferred to CAT in Hyderabad, urged the HC to show sympathy in her case, the bench rejected the plea stating that court hears cases based on justice.

