Home States Andhra Pradesh

Transfer of ex-APAT employees irks Andhra High Court

However, he pointed out that rules would not permit those employees working in the HC and officials are holding negotiations with the HC in this regard. 

Published: 14th December 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over the transfer of employees from different departments working in the high court on deputation after the Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal (APAT) was disbanded, without consulting it priorly.

Hearing PIL filed by advocate G Lakshminarayana stating that transfer of APAT ex-staff working on deputation in the HC will hit its administration, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya, opined that at the time when the HC was facing severe  staff shortage, transferring the APAT ex-staff was not proper.

Advocate General S Sriram submitted to the court that the letter written by the  APAT ex-staffto the government seeking transfer to different departments without consulting the HC was withdrawn.

However, he pointed out that rules would not permit those employees working in the HC and officials are holding negotiations with the HC in this regard.  Taking it into consideration, the court adjourned the case hearing to January 2, but at the same time extended the stay on the transfer of APAT ex-staff.

When a senior advocate on behalf of an ex-staff member of APAT, who was transferred to CAT in Hyderabad, urged the HC to show sympathy in her case, the bench rejected the plea stating that court hears cases based on justice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp