VMC urges people to vote in citizen perception survey

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As Guntur ranks eighth at national level and second rank in the state-level of citizen perception survey, civic chief Kirthi Chekuri urged the citizens to cooperate with GMC to attain better rank in it.

In order to educate the people and encourage them to participate in the survey, various awareness programs are being conducted at ward secretariat level in the city. Speaking on the occasion, commissioner said that, based on various parameters including city development, basic amenities, sanitation, and other aspects, central government conducts citizen perception survey.

Funds would be allotted for various development works based on the rank attained in the survey. GMC has been displaying hoardings and conducting various programs at households including educational institutions to educate citizens about survey and process to enrol their opinions on web site.

GUNTUR: As Guntur ranks eighth at national level and second rank in the state-level of citizen perception survey, civic chief Kirthi Chekuri urged the citizens to cooperate with GMC to attain better rank in it. In order to educate the people and encourage them to participate in the survey, various awareness programs are being conducted at ward secretariat level in the city. Speaking on the occasion, commissioner said that, based on various parameters including city development, basic amenities, sanitation, and other aspects, central government conducts citizen perception survey. Funds would be allotted for various development works based on the rank attained in the survey. GMC has been displaying hoardings and conducting various programs at households including educational institutions to educate citizens about survey and process to enrol their opinions on web site.