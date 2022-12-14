YSRC raises special status issue in Lok Sabha again

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The issue of Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh, which was promised at the time of State bifurcation, was raised again in Parliament on Tuesday. Asserting that the SCS is right of people of AP, PV Midhun Reddy, YSRC floor leader in the Lok Sabha, demanded the fulfilment of the bifurcation promise by the Centre. He also raised the delay in execution of Polavaram irrigation project, resource gap funding, net borrowing ceiling and other related issues.

Speaking on the supplementary demands for grants, Midhun Reddy said, “Our State was bifurcated against our wishes in a very unjustified manner. In the first year of State bifurcation, the per capita income of Telangana was Rs 15,454 crore compared to Rs 8,979 crore of AP. We inherited 56% of the total population and only 45% of revenue. We also inherited 60% of debt. Under these circumstances, it was promised on the floor of the House by the Prime Minister that the SCS would be given to AP. The promise has remained unfulfilled even eight years after the State bifurcation.”

Midhun Reddy said the execution of Polavaram, which was declared a national project, was not going according to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. “The funds for the project are not being released in time. Polavaram, which is the lifeline of AP, is nowhere treated like a national project,” he observed.

The land acquisition for Polavaram and rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) cost of the project oustees had gone up. The Centre had approved the Polavaram cost estimates of Rs 55,548 crore. Though the Technical Advisory Committee passed it in 2019, the Finance Department is yet to ratify it, which is not good. It has not happened like this with any other national project. More surprising thing is that in any dam which is being built or the dams which were built earlier, the drinking water and irrigation components were nowhere made separate, he pointed out.

“The Centre is saying that the drinking water component is not part of the project and it is going to exclude the amount of Rs 4,068 crore. It is not good, You cannot build a dam and say it is not meant for drinking and it is only for irrigation,” the YSRC MP said.

Demanding removal of component-wise restrictions, he found fault with arguments of the Centre on the issue. “There will be various components, which will come up based on the design. For any change in component, they are now restricting payment, which is not good. If you take, for example, the national highway project, the length of the bridge may go up or the length of the road may go up but still, the execution happens and the whole road is completed. Nowhere, they say that now the component has increased, we will restrict the payment. It is not fair. Why are they doing like this only for Polavaram project?” the MP questioned.

He also demanded that the issues related to land acquisition and R&R be sorted out. As proposed by the Jal Shakti ministry, it was requested that the land acquisition bills be scrutinised and paid directly to beneficiaries under DBT. But it has been delayed extraordinarily,” he said and sought sanction of ad hoc fund of Rs 10,000 crore to expedite the project execution.

On the issue of net borrowing ceiling pegged at Rs 42,472 crore for 2021-22., he said it is because of the over-borrowing of the previous government. “When the TDP and BJP combine was in power in our State, they over-borrowed Rs 17,923 crore during the 14th Finance Commission tenure. Now, the net borrowing ceiling limit is being cut which is not fair. We cannot suffer because of the doings of the previous government. So, we request the Centre not to link it,” he pleaded.

The MP also raised the issue of reduction in MGNREGA funds, restrictions regarding the National Food Security Act beneficiaries and new medical colleges. He explained the State government’s efforts to improve power production and new initiatives to develop agriculture sector.

