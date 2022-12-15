29 meets held to resolve AP-TS disputes: Centre

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 29 meetings were held with the State governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to resolve disputes. The two States must settle bilateral issues in a spirit of mutual cooperation, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said, in reply to a query raised by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

He said the Centre acts as a facilitator for amicable settlement of the disputes between the two States in a spirit of mutual accommodation and understanding. A number of provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 have been implemented and the remaining provisions are at various stages of implementation. Some of the provisions relating to infrastructure projects and educational institutions have long gestation period for which a time period of 10 years has been prescribed in the Act, he explained.

Rao thanked the Centre for holding 29 meetings to resolve pending issues between AP and Telangana and criticised the two State governments for not holding a single bilateral meeting to resolve pending issues. “The ruling YSRC and TRS have friendly political relations, but do not use them for resolving pending issues between the two States,” he observed.

