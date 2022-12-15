All set for Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The officials of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam SDMSD atop Indrakeeladri made elaborate arrangements for Bhavani devotees visiting the temple for relinquishment of their Bhavani Deeksha starting from Thursday.

It is expected that more than 5 lakh devotees will be visiting the temple during the five-day Bhavani deeksha, said the temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha. Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, the EO Bramarambha explained that foolproof arrangements works being made atop Indrakeeladri and downhill for the devotees visiting from various places across the state and neighbouring states. She said more than 3,500 police staff were deployed for bandobast.

The temple will be open for the devotees at 6 am after the commencement of Homagunda Agni prathista on first day of the deeksha. They can have darshanam of presiding deity from 3 am to 11 pm during the remaining four days, the EO said.

She further explained that darshanam tickets of Rs 100, Rs 300 and special darshanam of `500 are being made available for convenience of devotees at VMC holding area and model guest house. “The devotees with special darshanam tickets can have darshan through a special queue line at ‘Om’ turning by availing bus facility from ticket counters,” she added.

Besides, more than 800 barbers were made available for the devotees in three shifts at three places of Seethammavari’s Padalu, Bhavani Ghat and Punnami Ghat. “Showers for bathing were arranged as devotees are not allowed to take bath in river Krishna directly. Devotees are requested to discard the red clothes after relinquishment at specially arranged stalls,” she urged.

Traffic diversions

Vijayawada traffic police imposed traffic diversions from December 14 to 20 ahead of relinquishment process.APSRTC buses towards Hyderabad, Jagayyapet and Nandigama were diverted towards Varadhi junction, Benz circle, Inner ring road, Kandirka junction, Pipula road, CVR flyover, Kabela, Urmila Nagar, Atkinson school road and Gollapudi Y junction.

However, buses from Hyderabad were allowed to reach Pundit Nehru bus station via Bhavanipuram flyover. APSRTC buses plying towards Ibrahimpatnam were diverted through Swathi theatre junction and Kanaka Durga flyover to reach PNBS. For other vehicles, traffic diversions imposed from Swathi theatre junction to Kanaka Durga temple and clearly instructed that no vehicles will be allowed except emergency services like fire and ambulances.

Vehicles of High court employees including judges will be diverted through Varadhi and Prakasam Barrage and will be remained open for two wheelers and pedestrians.

Parking places

Devotees coming in vehicles from Hyderabad were allotted to park their vehicles at Punnami ghat, Bhavani ghat and adjacent open place belongs to Subba Rayudu. Vehicles from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and other North Andhra districts can park at Old Soma company ‘s land near Kummaripalem. BRTS road for Machilipatnam vehicles. Guntur, Prakasam and Rayalseema vehicles at VUDA park and Krishna Lanka road.

