Free breakfast for students of 41 schools in Andhra

The project will be inaugurated by R&B Minister D Raja on Thursday.

School children share mid day meal.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

KAKINADA : Students of 41  Zilla Parishad high schools and Mandal Parishad schools in Thondangi and U Kothapalli mandals of Kakinada districts will be served breakfast from Thursday.

Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Trust (HKMCT), in collaboration with Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF) will implement the project to serve free nutritious breakfast everyday to 5,000  students.

HKMCT and APF have already signed an MoU to implement the Swasthya Ahara project for four years. Students of 38 villages in the two mandals will be served idli, poori and Upma as breakfast everyday before the school starts. The project will be inaugurated by R&B Minister D Raja on Thursday.

