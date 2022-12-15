JSP leader’s meet with Kanna sparks rumours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar called on BJP national executive committee member Kanna Lakshminarayana at the latter’s residence in Guntur on Wednesday. The meeting comes just a few months after Kanna’s public outburst against BJP State chief Somu Veerraju. It has now raised speculations that he might switch loyalties to the JSP, an ally of the BJP.

Incidentally, Kanna also belongs to the Kapu community, which is considered to be in support of the JSP. It may be recalled that Kanna had blamed Somu for JSP chief Pawan Kalyan cozying up to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

The senior BJP leader felt that the party could not maintain proper relations with its ally and could not even chalk out a plan for the two parties to fight against the YSRC government. The party high command had then asked Kanna not to make any open remarks.

Sources close to Kanna indicated that the senior BJP leader might not jump the fence to work with Pawan Kalyan. “Kanna holds a high position in a national party and is unlikely to work with a regional party whose prospects are doubtful,” a leader close to him maintained.

After the meeting, Manohar said they discussed contemporary political issues. “We feel that there is a need for a YSRC vimukt AP,” Manohar said and added that he would also speak to the JSP chief later. Kanna did not speak to the media.

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar called on BJP national executive committee member Kanna Lakshminarayana at the latter’s residence in Guntur on Wednesday. The meeting comes just a few months after Kanna’s public outburst against BJP State chief Somu Veerraju. It has now raised speculations that he might switch loyalties to the JSP, an ally of the BJP. Incidentally, Kanna also belongs to the Kapu community, which is considered to be in support of the JSP. It may be recalled that Kanna had blamed Somu for JSP chief Pawan Kalyan cozying up to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. The senior BJP leader felt that the party could not maintain proper relations with its ally and could not even chalk out a plan for the two parties to fight against the YSRC government. The party high command had then asked Kanna not to make any open remarks. Sources close to Kanna indicated that the senior BJP leader might not jump the fence to work with Pawan Kalyan. “Kanna holds a high position in a national party and is unlikely to work with a regional party whose prospects are doubtful,” a leader close to him maintained. After the meeting, Manohar said they discussed contemporary political issues. “We feel that there is a need for a YSRC vimukt AP,” Manohar said and added that he would also speak to the JSP chief later. Kanna did not speak to the media.