Palnadu, Bapatla set to achieve rapid growth

Formation of BUDA, PUDA help develop basic infra and amenities

Published: 15th December 2022 05:16 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The formation of BUDA (Bapatla Urban Development Authority) and PUDA (Palnadu Urban Development Authorities) will contribute for the development of newly formed Palnadu and Bapatla districts, as the cabinet has given nod for the project.

As per 2011 census, the district population is over 20.5 lakh of which 15.83 lakh (77%) are in rural areas. As part of the formation of urban development authority, a total of 349 villages in 28 mandals and eight municipalities in Palnadu would be included in PUDA. Along with this, the cabinet has also approved for the construction of Veterinary polytechnical college in Santhamangaluru in Rompicherla mandal. The college will be set up with Rs 10 crore and 13 posts including three teaching and 10 non-teaching posts were also allotted for the college. The classes would be started from 2023-24 academic year.

On the other hand, as a few villages in Vetapalem, Santhamaganuru, Marturu, Korisepadu, Chinaganjam, Ballikaruva, Pangaluru mandals, Addanki nagar panchayat and Chirala municipaliy have been part of Ongole Urban Development Authority which was formed in 2019, the officials have to remove them from OUDA and include them in BUDA. After which it will include 461 gram panchayats in 25 mandals, three municipalities including Bapatla, Chirala, and Repalle under six assembly constituencies with a population of 15.67 lakh and an area of 3,830 sq.km.

This will facilitate development of Suryalanka and Ramapuram beaches into famous tourist spots and gives a boom to education, clothing and businesses in Bapatla, Chirala and Repalle regions. Along with this, development of Nizampatnam port and Odarevu fishing harbour will give a major push to aqua business. The people of these districts are hoping that basic amenities will be developed in rural areas and more job opportunities would be generated with the set up of BUDA and PUDA.

ADVANCEMENT OF MANY WORKS
Formation of Urban Development Authorities will facilitate growth of Suryalanka and Ramapuram beaches into famous tourist spots and gives a boom to education and businesses in Bapatla, Chirala & Repalle regions. Furthermore, development of Nizampatnam port & Odarevu fishing harbour will give a major push to aqua business.

