Public told to segregate waste into three colour dustbins

Published: 15th December 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

waste management waste bin solid waste

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavathi said that public should be aware of dividing the segregate wet, dry and Hazardous waste into three colour dustbins provided under Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP).

She participated in the awareness program at 48th division of circle-1 here on Wednesday. As part of the awareness programme, VMC staff distributed the pamphlets to public. The public as well as students were taught the process of segregation by a live demo.

KV Satyavathi said that the VMC is conducting a weekday awareness program across all 286 Secretariats which are located in 64 Sanitary divisions in the city. She also said that the program aimed to create awareness among three lakh families in the city on the segregation of waste.  48th Division Corporator Attaluri Adilakshmi, Zonal Commissioner -1 KT Sudhakar, Health Officer Dr Suresh Babu, Sanitary Supervisors, Inspectors, Secretaries and others present.

