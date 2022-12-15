Reconsider panel members to probe Rushikonda violations, HC tells MoEF

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has questioned the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) as how it can appoint officials of the State government in the committee constituted to examine the alleged Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations in restoration of Rushikonda resorts when the State government itself is facing allegations of indiscriminate mining on the hill.

The court asked the MoEF to re-consider its decision to appoint State government employees in the said committee. While hearing separate petitions alleging violations of CRZ and mater plan of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) in taking up the Rushikonda resort restoration works, the HC had earlier asked the MoEF to constitute a committee and conduct a survey in the alleged violations.

The court wanted the committee to be headed by a responsible officer. When the matter came for hearing on Wednesday, the Centre informed that a committee has been constituted and the survey report would be submitted soon.

Petitioners’ counsel KS Murthy informed the court that the committee has three members from the State government to which the court expressed its dissatisfaction. Asking the MoEF to reconsider its decision, the division bench of Chief Justice Prasant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya posted the matter for hearing on December 21.

