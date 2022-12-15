SRM University-AP Hackathon poster released

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP is organising “Hackathon”, a nationwide talent hunt for promising young coders from across the country. Top scorers will have the unique opportunity to secure admission to SRM AP of their choice with up to 100 percent scholarship on tuition feesand prizes worth Rs 1 lakh.

The poster inauguration for National Talent Hunt 2023 was held at AP Secretariat by Minister of Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology, Mines & Geology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy in presence of Registrar, SRM AP, R Premkumar and other dignitaries.

The talent hunt is designed to identify potentially bright students from all over India through knowledge assessment. Hackathon 2023 will be conducted in two phases. The first one will be a MCQ contest to test general knowledge including awareness and next is coding contest to experiment participants technical expertise through problem-solving.

Both tests will be delivered and tested in online format. Registration for SRM AP Hackathon had began and will be open till January 31, 2023. Class XI and XII can participate and can register in the official website .

