Breakfast for 5,000 govt school students in Andhra

Published: 16th December 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

School children share mid day meal.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : Breakfast was served to around 5,000 students of 41 government schools at Thondangi and U Kothapalli mandals as part of a programme launched by the Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF) and the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Trust (HKMCT) on Thursday.

Minister for Roads and Buildings Dadisetti Raja inaugurated the project at Perumallapuram in U Kothapalli mandal. The programme has been launched in 38 villages in Kakinada district.

Lauding the initiative, Raja said the State government has encouraged education and activities that support educational development. He also elaborated on the Nadu-Nedu programme taken up to give a facelift at all government schools.

APF director K Nityananda Reddy noted that serving breakfast would act as a stimulus for children to come to school and continue their education. “The new kitchen will help APF reach out to around 5,000 children in the region with wholesome food and bring a positive change in their lives,” he said and asserted that the Foundation maintains a high standard of nutrition, hygiene and will ensure students’ good health, thereby, reducing the rate of dropouts in schools.

He further explained that millet-based breakfast will be prepared in hygienic conditions to help improve the health of rural children.

The R&B minister, ABF directors K Nityananda Reddy and Sarath Chandra Reddy, HKMCT President Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Swami served breakfast to the students.

APF Breakfast
