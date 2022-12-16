CM Jagan Mohan Reddy lauds agri officials for getting award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the efforts of Agriculture Department officials for bagging an award in the ‘Policy Leadership’ category at the 13th Agriculture Leadership Conclave-2022 organised by the renowned Agriculture Today Group in New Delhi. The Andhra Pradesh Government won the award in recognition of its best policies in agriculture and allied sectors for the past three-and-a-half years under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Poonam Malakondaiah, along with Agriculture Commissioner C Hari Kiran and AP State Seeds Development Corporation Vice-Chairman and MD Geddam Sekhar Babu, called on Jagan at his camp office on Thursday. They showed the award presented by the Agriculture Today Group to the CM.

