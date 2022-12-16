Construction of PVK Naidu Complex soon

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu announced that the State government has given approval for the construction of the long-awaited PVK Naidu Complex and a slaughterhouse.

He informed that the government issued orders for the two projects and informed that the works would start soon. The construction of market complex will be taken in the heart of Guntur city in which the land has a long history as late PVK Naidu had donated 1.6 acre to GMC in 1945. The GMC had built a complex with shops and rented them to vendors.

For nearly five decades, the shops provided livelihood to several people. GMC in 2015 demolished the complex due to crumbling of the building and shifted all the shops to another area. Since then, construction of new complex with modern facilities has been on the cards. The complex would be constructed in 1.63 acre at a cost around Rs 163 crore.

The G+8 model building will contain free underground parking with 11 floors. Along with this, the slaughterhouse would be constructed with Rs 11 crore in the city limits. He commented that, while previous government couldn’t even conduct elections for 11 years and completely neglected development, YSRC government taken up development works worth of Rs 236 crore. Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri said that, out of total 14 new UPHCs, inauguration of 12 health centres are completed and the long pending Gorantla water project would be finished in next few days, she added. MLC Lella Appireddy, MLAs Musthafa and others officials present.

