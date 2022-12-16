Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ganta’s efforts to unite Kapus gain pace

Reports are doing rounds that Ganta is taking the lead in bringing Kapu leaders onto a single platform irrespective of their political affiliations.

Published: 16th December 2022 04:56 AM

Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Former AP HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Efforts to unite Kapu leaders seem to be gaining momentum as former minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who recently took part in the poster launch of the Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga death anniversary to be observed in Vizag on December 26, has kept himself busy meeting leaders from the community.

Hours after his meeting with Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar, BJP State former president Kanna Lakshminarayana, who hails from the Kapu community, met Ganta. TDP Politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao also met him. As Ganta asserted that he will be in the forefront for the development of the Kapu community, while releasing the poster, his meetings with Kapu leaders during his visit to Vijayawada, have assumed political significance.

The timing of the meeting with Kanna soon after the latter met Manohar, has raised several eyebrows.  Though Ganta clarified that the meeting has nothing to do with politics and also asserted that there is no truth in the reports that he would quit TDP, speculation is rife that he is making every effort to keep himself in the limelight.

However, Bonda told TNIE that it is a casual meeting. Ganta came from Vizag to attend the marriage of former minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao’s daughter. Kanna attended the marriage of kin of BJP leader Paturi Nagabhushanam. And upon the invitation from Ganta, myself and Kanna went to his residence and had dinner, he said.

Comments

