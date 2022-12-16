Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt to fill up 61 CDPO posts through APPSC

All steps are being taken to improve the functioning of the priority departments, he asserted.

Published: 16th December 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave his nod to fill up 61 vacant Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) posts through the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Reviewing the functioning of women and child welfare department on Thursday, he directed officials to expedite the process and at the same time focus on improvement of basic facilities in Anganwadis. The officials should not compromise on providing nutritious food to children, besides ensuring a healthy environment. Sortex rice should be supplied to Anganwadi centres. Quality  should be maintained in provision of nutrition kits to children, he stressed.

The officials briefed him about the implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting.  He asked the officials to expedite the ongoing works initiated under the Nadu-Nedu programme and take steps to complete the works on time.

Curriculum should also be changed in Anganwadi centres as children’s brains mature quickly and can grasp anything with better understanding. A special officer should be appointed if necessary for  the curriculum change, besides laying emphasis on language of children and making them learn best practices, he said.

Jagan further said Anganwadi centres should be inspected with the help of newly appointed supervisors to ensure their better functioning. Accurate changes should be noticed in three aspects that include inspection, quality and Nadu-Nedu. The government has laid emphasis on agriculture, education, health, housing and women and child development. All steps are being taken to improve the functioning of the priority departments, he asserted.

Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushasri Charan, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Women and Child Welfare) M Ravi Chandra, Commissioner (School Infrastructure) Katamaneni Bhaskar, Director (Women and Child Welfare) A Siri, Civil Supplies MD G Veerapandian and AP Markfed MD Rahul Pandey were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CDPO posts Child development project officer
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
UP: Women constables suspended after dance video surfaces online
Nirbhaya's parents coming out of Delhi High Court. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
10 years since Nirbhaya gangrape incident, city still unsafe for women: Parents
Bahadur Shah Zafar. (Photo | Twitter, tequieremos)
Maha: Bahadur Shah Zafar's portrait removed from biryani outlet, smashed by right-wing group
India's Kuldeep Yadav, left and captain K.L Rahul celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan during the second day of the first test cricket match in Chattogram. (Photo| PTI)
Kuldeep takes five-for as India bundle out Bangladesh for 150 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp