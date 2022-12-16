Govt to fill up 61 CDPO posts through APPSC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave his nod to fill up 61 vacant Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) posts through the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Reviewing the functioning of women and child welfare department on Thursday, he directed officials to expedite the process and at the same time focus on improvement of basic facilities in Anganwadis. The officials should not compromise on providing nutritious food to children, besides ensuring a healthy environment. Sortex rice should be supplied to Anganwadi centres. Quality should be maintained in provision of nutrition kits to children, he stressed.

The officials briefed him about the implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting. He asked the officials to expedite the ongoing works initiated under the Nadu-Nedu programme and take steps to complete the works on time.

Curriculum should also be changed in Anganwadi centres as children’s brains mature quickly and can grasp anything with better understanding. A special officer should be appointed if necessary for the curriculum change, besides laying emphasis on language of children and making them learn best practices, he said.

Jagan further said Anganwadi centres should be inspected with the help of newly appointed supervisors to ensure their better functioning. Accurate changes should be noticed in three aspects that include inspection, quality and Nadu-Nedu. The government has laid emphasis on agriculture, education, health, housing and women and child development. All steps are being taken to improve the functioning of the priority departments, he asserted.

Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushasri Charan, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Women and Child Welfare) M Ravi Chandra, Commissioner (School Infrastructure) Katamaneni Bhaskar, Director (Women and Child Welfare) A Siri, Civil Supplies MD G Veerapandian and AP Markfed MD Rahul Pandey were present.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave his nod to fill up 61 vacant Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) posts through the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). Reviewing the functioning of women and child welfare department on Thursday, he directed officials to expedite the process and at the same time focus on improvement of basic facilities in Anganwadis. The officials should not compromise on providing nutritious food to children, besides ensuring a healthy environment. Sortex rice should be supplied to Anganwadi centres. Quality should be maintained in provision of nutrition kits to children, he stressed. The officials briefed him about the implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting. He asked the officials to expedite the ongoing works initiated under the Nadu-Nedu programme and take steps to complete the works on time. Curriculum should also be changed in Anganwadi centres as children’s brains mature quickly and can grasp anything with better understanding. A special officer should be appointed if necessary for the curriculum change, besides laying emphasis on language of children and making them learn best practices, he said. Jagan further said Anganwadi centres should be inspected with the help of newly appointed supervisors to ensure their better functioning. Accurate changes should be noticed in three aspects that include inspection, quality and Nadu-Nedu. The government has laid emphasis on agriculture, education, health, housing and women and child development. All steps are being taken to improve the functioning of the priority departments, he asserted. Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushasri Charan, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Women and Child Welfare) M Ravi Chandra, Commissioner (School Infrastructure) Katamaneni Bhaskar, Director (Women and Child Welfare) A Siri, Civil Supplies MD G Veerapandian and AP Markfed MD Rahul Pandey were present.