Health dept signs MoU with HCG for better cancer care

VIJAYAWADA:   The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Health Care Global (HCG), a noted cancer care provider in the country, in the presence of Health minister Vidadala Rajini.

Describing the deal as a milestone for treatment of cancer in the State, she said, “HCG has a robust network of hospitals specialising in cancer care across the country. An MoU with it will be beneficial to people of the State as they can avail treatment for various types of cancer.”

Elaborating, the minister said, “As part of the pact, nurses will be trained to identify cancer pertaining to the heart, neck, and mouth, while dentists will be trained to identify oral cancer. Besides training in nutrition and yoga, as many as 30 camps will be conducted at district government hospitals every month in cooperation with State-level hospitals.”

Rajini asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has prioritised better treatment for cancer patients in the State with latest medical technology.“In that direction, State-level cancer care centres are being set up in Kadapa and Kurnool, besides strengthening cancer treatment facilities at all government teaching hospitals with an outlay of Rs 120 crore. MoUs with institutions like Homi Bhabha Cancer Care Hospital have also been signed,” Rajini explained.

She further pointed out that over 400 procedures pertaining to cancer are covered for free under the Aarogyasri scheme and so far, Rs 1,000 crore has been spent for cancer treatment. Special secretary (health) GS Naveen Kumar, health commissioner G Nivas, DME Dr Vinodh Kumar, deputy director (nursing) Dr B Valli, HCG representatives Dr US Vishal Rao, Dr Ravi Kiran, Dr Amarnath, Dr VSN Ravi and others were present.

