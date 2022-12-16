Man arrested for robbing jewellery, held in Andhra

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chirala police on Thursday arrested a 56-year-old man who allegedly stole a woman’s cash and jewellery after drugging her. The police also recovered 52 grams of stolen jewellery worth Rs 2.2 lakh. The accused, Chandra, a native of Nellore district, has been residing in Chirala for past few months.

Recently, he got acquainted with his neighbour, the complainant M Prasanna Kumari. On November 26, he went to her house and gave her a few sleeping pills in disguise of medicine for diabetes. When she went unconscious, he stole the valuables from her house and fled the scene. Later, the cops formed a special team and nabbed accused in Bapatla.

