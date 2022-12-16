Operation NTP held to educate farmers on pests

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: South Asia Biotechnology Centre in collaboration with PI Foundation has launched a mega grass root project ‘Operation Nalla Tamara Purugu’, to educate the farmers on measures to be followed for preventing thrips infestation in chilli crops.

As part of it, an outreach and field training programme was conducted for around 300 farmers in Garudachalapalem village in Medikonduru of Guntur district.

Founder, Director of South Asia Biotechnology Centre, Jodhpur Dr Bhagirath Choudhary said that, AP is the largest producer of chilli and contributes 38% of the total production in India.

Invasive black thrips, a polyphagous invasive pest has caused severe damage to chilli crops during last season.

In order to help grower to adopt the Integrated Pest Management, operation NTP will be implemented in selected intensive chilli growing areas of Guntur, Prakasam, Krishna districts of AP and other areas in Telangana in collaboration with value chain partner ITC Ltd. Marketing Manager of PI Industries T Ravindra and other officials were present. .

