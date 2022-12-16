Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pension Adalat: Vijayawada division of SCR receives 69 grievances

He suggested that  pensioners can approach accounts officers for redressal of their grievances, on any working day without waiting for the next Pension Adalat.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR) has a total strength of 25,000 pensioners and only 69 grievances were received, which clearly reflects the efficiency in resolving them, Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan said during the Pension Adalat – 2019 conducted at Railway Divisional Auditorium here on Thursday.

Highlighting the importance of Pension Adalat, the DRM said it is mainly held to redress grievances related to pension, family pension, gratuity and settlement dues. 

He suggested that  pensioners can approach accounts officers for redressal of their grievances, on any working day without waiting for the next Pension Adalat. Representatives of Pensioners Association and All India SC/ST associations lauded efforts of Personnel & Accounts Department in clearing them.

