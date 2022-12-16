Home States Andhra Pradesh

RVR and JC awarded Best Engineering College

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: RVR&JC Engineering College president Dr Rayapati Srinivas said that it is a matter of great pride, as the college was awarded with prestigious state-level Best Engineering College award.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Indian Society for Technical Education has conducted inspections to examine the capabilities of all colleges in the country and announces state-level awards every year. As part of it, RVR college was announced as AP’s Best Engineering College.

Our determination to provide high educational standards to the students and impart ever-changing technology to introduce new courses has made the institution a pioneer in education for the last 37 years in the State.

As a result, many students are bagging jobs with high packages. He also lauded the faculty and the staff members.Secretary Rayapati Gopala Krishna, Treasurer Dr Krishna Prasad and others were also present.

