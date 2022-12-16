Solution to Godavari pollution, a pipe dream?

K Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Continued discharge of effluent in the River Godavari has long been a bone of contention in Rajamahendravaram. Over the past eight years, political parties have promised to take up measures for the cleaning of the river, if elected.

However, the issue remains unaddressed as industrial effluent, sewage and religious waste is indiscriminately dumped into the river day in and day out. It may be noted that as part of the National River Conservation Plan, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has released Rs 54 crore to clean the River Godavari at Rajamahendravaram. However, the State is yet to sanction its contribution of Rs 34 crore.

One of the major sources of pollution is reportedly due to the runoff from agriculture fields, contaminated with fertilisers and pesticides, entering the river. However, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has maintained that they did not find any abnormal pollutants in the samples of the river water collected at periodic intervals.

Demonstrating against the negligence on part of the industries and the government’s delay in sanction of funds, the Godavari Parirakshana Samithi (GPS) has been staging a protest for the past 30 days in the city.

Govt urged to release Rs 34 crore to take up Godavari river cleansing

GPS was founded by TK Visweswara Reddy in June 2021 with the aim to save Godavari from pollution. Pointing out that local industries have been discharging water in the upper stream of the River Godavari, GPD chairman Visweswara Reddy pointed out that devotees who take a holy dip at bathing ghats are experiencing skin allergies.

He further explained that the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has been drawing water from Pushkara Ghat for supplying it to the city, resulting in people being affected by amebiasis, ulcers, cancer and gastroenteritis-related diseases. Exclaiming that there is no regulation in the release of domestic sewage into the river at present, Visweswara Reddy said, “Though RMC has a sewage treatment plant with the capacity of 30 MLD, it only treats 22 MLD.”

He further urged the local industries to stop using the pipeline carrying effluent to Venkatanagaram and instead construct a new pipeline that will discharge the effluent outside the Dowleswaram barrage. “Laying a new pipeline to divert industrial effluent to Dowleswaram will only cost Rs 4 crore,” he said.

It has been learnt that the APPCB collected samples from the river in the city and concluded that drinking water was within the limit acceptable under the Indian Standard Specifications.

Rejecting the PCB’s finding, Visveswara Reddy demanded the State government to release Rs 34 crore and take up cleaning works at the River Godavari. He further asserted that it is the only solution to supply drinking water to the residents of the city.

Noted environmentalist Bolisetty Satyanarayana opined that a dedicated channel should be constructed from Dowleswaram to Kakinada and Uppada. The polluted water should not even be discharged down stream of Dowleswaram barrage, he asserted. Elaborating, he said, “A dedicated channel should be constructed to carry all effluent and release it at Uppada sea area after treatment.”

Responding to the issue, local MP Margani Bharat Ram said the Centre has released Rs 54 crore as part of its `400 crore package sanctioned under the National Conservation River Directorate. The State government, too, would release its contribution soon, he added.

Stating that an extensive study is required to check if local industries are complying with the PCB’s guidelines or not, the MP noted that an action plan should be formulated to ensure industrial water and sewage do not enter into the river. He further said the agitation taken up by the GPS is supported by all.

Meanwhile, around a hundred fishermen staged a protest at Pushkara Ghat and demanded the government to commence cleaning ofGodavari and supply pure water to the people.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Continued discharge of effluent in the River Godavari has long been a bone of contention in Rajamahendravaram. Over the past eight years, political parties have promised to take up measures for the cleaning of the river, if elected. However, the issue remains unaddressed as industrial effluent, sewage and religious waste is indiscriminately dumped into the river day in and day out. It may be noted that as part of the National River Conservation Plan, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has released Rs 54 crore to clean the River Godavari at Rajamahendravaram. However, the State is yet to sanction its contribution of Rs 34 crore. One of the major sources of pollution is reportedly due to the runoff from agriculture fields, contaminated with fertilisers and pesticides, entering the river. However, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has maintained that they did not find any abnormal pollutants in the samples of the river water collected at periodic intervals. Demonstrating against the negligence on part of the industries and the government’s delay in sanction of funds, the Godavari Parirakshana Samithi (GPS) has been staging a protest for the past 30 days in the city. Govt urged to release Rs 34 crore to take up Godavari river cleansing GPS was founded by TK Visweswara Reddy in June 2021 with the aim to save Godavari from pollution. Pointing out that local industries have been discharging water in the upper stream of the River Godavari, GPD chairman Visweswara Reddy pointed out that devotees who take a holy dip at bathing ghats are experiencing skin allergies. He further explained that the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has been drawing water from Pushkara Ghat for supplying it to the city, resulting in people being affected by amebiasis, ulcers, cancer and gastroenteritis-related diseases. Exclaiming that there is no regulation in the release of domestic sewage into the river at present, Visweswara Reddy said, “Though RMC has a sewage treatment plant with the capacity of 30 MLD, it only treats 22 MLD.” He further urged the local industries to stop using the pipeline carrying effluent to Venkatanagaram and instead construct a new pipeline that will discharge the effluent outside the Dowleswaram barrage. “Laying a new pipeline to divert industrial effluent to Dowleswaram will only cost Rs 4 crore,” he said. It has been learnt that the APPCB collected samples from the river in the city and concluded that drinking water was within the limit acceptable under the Indian Standard Specifications. Rejecting the PCB’s finding, Visveswara Reddy demanded the State government to release Rs 34 crore and take up cleaning works at the River Godavari. He further asserted that it is the only solution to supply drinking water to the residents of the city. Noted environmentalist Bolisetty Satyanarayana opined that a dedicated channel should be constructed from Dowleswaram to Kakinada and Uppada. The polluted water should not even be discharged down stream of Dowleswaram barrage, he asserted. Elaborating, he said, “A dedicated channel should be constructed to carry all effluent and release it at Uppada sea area after treatment.” Responding to the issue, local MP Margani Bharat Ram said the Centre has released Rs 54 crore as part of its `400 crore package sanctioned under the National Conservation River Directorate. The State government, too, would release its contribution soon, he added. Stating that an extensive study is required to check if local industries are complying with the PCB’s guidelines or not, the MP noted that an action plan should be formulated to ensure industrial water and sewage do not enter into the river. He further said the agitation taken up by the GPS is supported by all. Meanwhile, around a hundred fishermen staged a protest at Pushkara Ghat and demanded the government to commence cleaning ofGodavari and supply pure water to the people.