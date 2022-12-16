YSRC to constitute booth panels from January

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said booth committees will be constituted from January next year with each village/ward secretariat as a unit to take the welfare schemes of the YSRC government to the doorstep of people.

Jagan, who has been interacting with YSRC activists from each Assembly constituency to guide them on how to reach out to the people to explain the welfare schemes being implemented by the government, met the party rank and file from Mylavaram segment being represented by Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad.

The YSRC is facing internal bickerings in Mylavaram with Pedana MLA and Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh planning to contest the next elections from the segment. The sitting MLA Krishna Prasad is opposed to it. The bickerings were taken to the notice of the party high command and YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy held talks with both the leaders separately to pacify them.

During the meeting held at the CM’s camp office, Jagan said the party activists should examine whether every scheme is reaching the people or not. “We have provided welfare schemes to 89% of the houses in Mylavaram constituency. Our target is to achieve 175 out of 175 Assembly seats in the ensuing elections that can be achieved through the door-to-door campaign. In these three-and-a-half years, around `900 crore has reached the households of the constituency through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under various schemes,” he explained.

While participating in the door-to-door programme, the activists should identify the people in the wards who are not getting benefited from the schemes even if they are eligible and ensure the implementation of schemes for them, Jagan said.

He said `20 lakh was allocated for development works in each secretariat and the same can be used for taking up works at the ground level. On constitution of booth panels, he said three convenors will also be appointed for each secretariat. “One of them will be a woman, who will be selected by the MLA of the constituency. For this, 50 houses will be mapped and a male and a female cadre will be incharge to carry the party message, besides providing publicity material, he said, adding that all the village chiefs and secretariat committee convenors should visit every house in the coming 16 months,’’ he said.

Highlighting the welfare activities in the villages, he said revolutionary changes were brought by establishing an English medium school and revamping the schools under Nadu - Nedu. In the next six months, digital classrooms will be set up in the schools. Apart from that, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, village clinics and the family doctor concept are also changing the outline of villages, he elaborated. Apart from local MLA Krishna Prasad, YSRC regional coordinators Alla Ayodhyarami Reddy and Marri Rajasekhar were also present.

