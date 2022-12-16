Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC to constitute booth panels from January

CM says each village/ward secretariat will be considered as a unit to take welfare schemes to people’s doorstep

Published: 16th December 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with party activists of Mylavaram Assembly constituency on Thursday I Express

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with party activists of Mylavaram Assembly constituency on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said booth committees will be constituted from January next year with each village/ward secretariat as a unit to take the welfare schemes of the YSRC government to the doorstep of people.

Jagan, who has been interacting with YSRC activists from each Assembly constituency to guide them on how to reach out to the people to explain the welfare schemes being implemented by the government, met the party rank and file from Mylavaram segment being represented by Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad.
The YSRC is facing internal bickerings in Mylavaram with Pedana MLA and Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh planning to contest the next elections from the segment. The sitting MLA Krishna Prasad is opposed to it. The bickerings were taken to the notice of the party high command and YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy held talks with both the leaders separately to pacify them.

During the meeting held at the CM’s camp office, Jagan said the party activists should examine whether every scheme is reaching the people or not. “We have provided welfare schemes to 89% of the houses in Mylavaram constituency. Our target is to achieve 175 out of 175 Assembly seats in the ensuing elections that can be achieved through the door-to-door campaign. In these three-and-a-half years, around `900 crore has reached the households of the constituency through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under various schemes,” he explained.

While participating in the door-to-door programme, the activists should identify the people in the wards who are not getting benefited  from the schemes even if they are eligible and ensure the implementation of schemes for them, Jagan said.

He said `20 lakh was allocated for development works in each secretariat and the same can be used for taking up works at the ground level. On constitution of booth panels, he said three convenors will also be appointed for each secretariat. “One of them will be a woman, who will be selected by the MLA of the constituency. For this, 50 houses will be mapped and a male and a female cadre will be incharge to carry the party message, besides providing publicity material, he said, adding that all the village chiefs and secretariat committee convenors should visit every house in the coming 16 months,’’ he said.

Highlighting the welfare activities in the villages, he said revolutionary changes were brought by establishing an English medium school and revamping the schools under Nadu - Nedu. In the next six months, digital classrooms will be set up in the schools. Apart from that, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, village clinics and the family doctor concept are also changing the outline of villages, he elaborated. Apart from local MLA Krishna Prasad, YSRC regional coordinators Alla Ayodhyarami Reddy and Marri Rajasekhar were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Welfare schemes
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
UP: Women constables suspended after dance video surfaces online
Nirbhaya's parents coming out of Delhi High Court. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
10 years since Nirbhaya gangrape incident, city still unsafe for women: Parents
Bahadur Shah Zafar. (Photo | Twitter, tequieremos)
Maha: Bahadur Shah Zafar's portrait removed from biryani outlet, smashed by right-wing group
India's Kuldeep Yadav, left and captain K.L Rahul celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan during the second day of the first test cricket match in Chattogram. (Photo| PTI)
Kuldeep takes five-for as India bundle out Bangladesh for 150 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp