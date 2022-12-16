YSRC will not go for early polls, no overnight change in plans: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday asserted that the party will not go for early polls and that they don’t have any intentions to form alliance with any other party.“People have voted us to power for five years. We have delivered what we promised. We have implemented more schemes than promised. We will go to the people and seek their blessings by telling them about the good we have done for them,” Sajjala maintained.

The senior leader was speaking a day after TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu predicted that Jagan would go for early elections as his popularity was weaning. “There is no truth in the propaganda being carried out by some parties that Jagan would change his mind overnight and go for early elections. Such comments are being passed just to boost the morale of their cadre,” he remarked.

Responding to the criticism being faced by the State government over bifurcation issues, Sajjala said the government is making every effort to build pressure on the Centre to attain what is due to the State. “It was the previous TDP government which neglected bifurcation issues. We won’t budge and will continue to raise the issue on appropriate platforms, without hitting the streets,” he said. He went on to add that they have to convince the Centre to resolve the bifurcation issues.

On the proposed agitation by Amaravati farmers in Delhi against the three-capitals proposal, Sajjala said no one is going to believe that it is the voice of the farmers. “Farmers of the capital region have already sold their lands and those participating in the protest are realtors,” he remarked. “It is just a publicity stunt as Parliament sessions are underway. It is an opportunity for the TDP to make some noise,” he alleged.

‘WILL NOT BUDGE UNTIL BIFURCATION ISSUES SOLVED’

