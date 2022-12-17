Home States Andhra Pradesh

20-day-old abandoned in bag, found in Express train

The railway police are investigating to identify the parents of the infant.

babyfeet

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 20-day-old infant was found in a travel bag by the passengers in Palnadu Express on Thursday in Guntur. The incident came to light on Friday.

According to the official reports, T Venkata Ramana, a resident of Guntur was heading from Nalgonda to Guntur on Palnadu Express on Thursday night. When they reached Nallapadu station, he heard cries of an infant and found an infant in a bag underneath the seat in rear general coach.

After reaching Guntur railway station, he informed on-duty GRP staff who informed matter to Child Help Desk in station and handed over baby. Later the staff members admitted the boy in GGH. GGH superintendent Dr Prabhavathi said that the 20-day-old infant was admitted in pediatric ward and is completely healthy. We are monitoring baby’s health condition, she added. The railway police are investigating to identify the parents of the infant.

