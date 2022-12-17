550 temples across AP set to get facelift with Rs 250 crore

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Elaborate plans are underway to renovate 550 small temples in the State with an outlay of Rs 250 crore from Common Good Fund (CGF), Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana announced on Friday. He reviewed temple development activities in the State after offering prayers at Annavaram temple.

Explaining that the main aim of renovating the temples is to provide basic amenities and infrastructure to the devotees, the minister said a concrete plan would be formulated soon. As many as 550 small temples have been identified for this purpose, he added.

He further said a special software is being used to implement all services online, including booking of Seva tickets and accommodation. Stating that a quality control lab would be established at the State Commissionerate Office to monitor the preparation of Prasadam and its quality, Satyanarayana said a separate State-level vigilance wing would be set up soon and that plans are also being made to ensure smooth governance of the temples.

He directed officials to prioritise construction of rest halls (Visranthi Mandapalu) for devotees at temples. Special instructions were also issued for arrange parking lots at Ratnagiri and Satyagiri hills near Annavaram hill shrine.

In order to encourage cashless transactions, digital payments system would be introduced in Annavaram, he said. A detailed history of the Annavaram temple would be displayed in the temple website soon, he said.

