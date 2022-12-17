Accidental deaths on rise in Guntur, 48 lives lost in less than two months

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur district collector Venugopal Reddy directed the officials to inspect the reasons behind the road accidents and instructed them to take necessary actions to prevent accidents in the future.

District road accident committee meeting was held here on Friday. On this occasion, the officials informed that as many as 52 accident cases were reported in the city from October 21 to December 14 in which 48 people died and 143 got injured. Additional SP (crimes) P Srinivasa Rao said that, most of the accidents are motor vehicle accidents and as many as 20 of the deceased were not wearing helmets.

During this period, the police department and road transport department conducted drunk driving, overload and minor bike driving raids. The department has filed 3,910 cases in the past couple of months.

Speaking on the occasion, collector instructed the officials to inspect the CCTV footage of accidents to identify the reasons for the incidents. He also directed the national highways, R&B municipal and panchayat officials to take special measures at identified black spots and road repair works at necessary areas. Road transport deputy commissioner Shaik Kareem and engineering department officials were also present.

